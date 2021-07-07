READING in The Press online of a huge "giant turd" blocking the toilets on the first floor of the House of Trembling Madness in Lendal, York, I expected it to be a rival to Coprolite (paleo faeces - or to you and I human excrement) found under Lloyds bank in Pavement 1972.

The 9th century Viking fossil faeces found in Jorvik (the Viking name for York) are now residing in the Viking centre Coppergate and is a massive 8 inch x 2 inches.

York Press: Lloyds Bank in 1973 - Jorvik was discovered beneath this site in Pavement Image from BBCLloyds Bank in 1973 - Jorvik was discovered beneath this site in Pavement Image from BBC

I imagine the new contender is just a pale imitation of the original!

And, as such, the original is still the king on the throne!

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street

Monkgate

York