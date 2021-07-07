To help fans celebrate tonight’s semi-final clash with Denmark, McDonald’s is knocking 30% off its entire menu.

England will be hoping to reach the final of the European Championship for the very first time when they face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

A place in the final to face Italy awaits the winner and if the Three Lions progress it will be their first major final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Three Lions fans are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens on Wednesday, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan atmosphere.

So, with fans likely to build quite an appetite throughout the day, you will be able to enjoy a discount on every menu item making mealtimes one less thing to worry about as the nerves start to take hold.

McDonald’s has seen red and sent 30% off its prices, who knows what will happen if England make it to the final?

The deal will be available all day tomorrow, nationwide and exclusively on the My McDonald’s app.

When eating in-restaurant, customers can use the app to have their food delivered directly to them whether dining inside or out.

Drive-thru customers can also use Click & Serve for seamless, contact-free ordering. Simply place your order via the app, arrive at your local restaurant and have your food freshly made and brought out to your car.