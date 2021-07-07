WORK is set to get underway on a bridge in a York village.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is about to begin a major project to stabilise the historic Old Bridge at Kexby, which crosses the River Derwent in parallel with the A1079.

An inspection of the bridge in 2017 identified serious defects to the arches and other elements of the masonry, and the bridge has been closed to traffic ever since, although it has been open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge is Listed as Grade II and is a Scheduled Ancient Monument. It dates from 1650 and was built for Sir Roger Tresuer.

It now requires a propping system and remedial works to ensure it remains structurally sound.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “The structure spans the River Derwent which, during heavy rainfall, can flood, and this could completely submerge the arches of the bridge. This increased volume and velocity of water could wash out the remaining mortar and the material cementing the masonry together, and the arch could collapse.

“I am therefore delighted that we are now able to carry out these vital works.”

The work will include piling of the western abutment; rebuilding part of the central pier; replacing the packing on the western arch; painting the steel arch frame on the western arch; and sealing of the surfacing to improve waterproofing.

The footpath across the bridge and the Public Right of Way running beneath the eastern arch will remain open during the works, although there may occasionally be a need to escort users through the area.

Work is scheduled to start in early July and is due to be completed in December, 2021. After completion, the bridge will remain closed to vehicles, but will be open for pedestrians and cyclists.