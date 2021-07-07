Self-isolation requirements are being eased for the fully vaccinated and under-18s from August 16, Sajid Javid has announced.

The Health Secretary said people in those categories who have come into contact with a coronavirus case will not need to shut themselves away for the 10-day isolation period once the change comes into force on August 16.

It comes in the week Boris Johnson vowed to tear up England’s coronavirus regulations at step four of the roadmap out of lockdown.

The so-called “freedom day” is expected on July 19, with a decision on whether or not to go ahead being taken a week earlier.

He said the country will have to start “living with Covid” and confirmed that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end at Step 4 of the Government’s plan to ease England’s lockdown.

There has been some confusion as to why self-isolation rules will remain in place if lockdown ends on July 19.

Sajid Javid announced in commons that it is all down to getting jabs in arms, with ministers hoping Covid-19 infection rates will be lower next month.

Mr Javid told MPs: "We will soon be able to take a risk-based approach that recognises the huge benefits that the vaccines provide both to people who get the jab and their loved ones too.

"So, from 16 August when even more people will have the protection of both doses, and when modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who's a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated."

Those who get their second jab close to the August 16 date may still have to wait a little longer, as will people still waiting to be fully vaccinated.

He added: "If someone gets their second dose just before or just after 16 August, they'll need to wait two weeks, after which their second jab can take effect and give them these new freedoms.

"Step by step, jab by jab, we're replacing the temporary protection of the restrictions with the long-term protection of the vaccine so we can restore the freedoms which we cherish and the experiences that mean so much for us all."