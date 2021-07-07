AFTER reopening earlier this year, a swimming group for youngsters in Yorkshire is calling on new members to join up for lessons.

Puddle Ducks, which hosts classes in York, Hull and around East Yorkshire, reopened to the public on April 12 after over a year of closure during the pandemic.

Since reopening, the groups have seen a surge in demand. However, team members are encouraging the parents of new young swimmers to sign up their child - stating that water safety has “never been more important” as everyone rushes to go on holiday.

Ellie Cawdell, owner of Puddle Ducks York, Hull and East Yorkshire, said: “We are so excited to be back in the pool. Missing out on nearly a year of lessons has definitely had an impact on our children, and they have missed having fun in the water.

“Our lessons are child-led so we develop the children’s swimming skills based on what they’re comfortable doing, which is a great way to ease them back into the water and rebuild their confidence.

“Many parents who had their babies during lockdown have missed out on sharing those first months with family and friends, but have also missed out on participating in many important activities including baby swimming.”

Recent reports from Swim England show that over the past year, up to 240,000 children have missed out on learning how to swim 25 metres, a requirement of the national curriculum.

Puddle Ducks teaches children from birth to 10 years to swim independently and confidently - with lessons across England, Wales and Scotland.

Their lessons are child-led, suited to the child’s ability and confidence levels, teaching them to respect the water in an enjoyable way.

Places are still available for babies from birth and children up to 10 to develop their swimming abilities and build their water-confidence.

In York, lessons are held at the Best Western Kilima Hotel, New Earswick Swimming Pool, Roko Heath Club and at Archbishop Holgate School as well as in various locations around Hull and East Yorkshire

To find out more, visit the Puddle Ducks website at: www.puddleducks.com