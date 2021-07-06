YORK and Selby's new police commander has unveiled his three top goals for policing the city - and how he plans to achieve them.
Superintendent Mark Khan said he wants to ensure public spaces are kept safe for all, day and night, saying:" If people who use a town or city centre, park or other communal areas feel intimidated or are at risk of crime, something is wrong. The lawless minority does not have a right to ruin public spaces for the law-abiding majority."
He said dispersal orders were being used to stamp out antisocial behaviour, backed up with a strong police presence.
He also wanted to tackle the harm drugs and alcohol do to communities by getting to the root cause. He said early intervention – getting people the support they needed before addiction took over – worked wonders. "I’m keen to see us develop that approach further, to prevent the cycle between drugs and crime taking hold in the first place especially among young people."
His third goal was to keep the roads safe and reduce the 'harrowing statistic' that almost 40 people died on North Yorkshire’s roads and more than 250 were seriously injured last year, with plans for more targeted road safety education and enforcement operations in the York & Selby District.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.