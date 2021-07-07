HIGHWAYS chiefs have been accused of "throwing cyclists under a bus" after deciding segregated cycle lanes can’t be provided as part of the redesign of a busy York street.

City of York Council has unveiled its final design for an improved Piccadilly as part of the Castle Gateway masterplan, which it says will turn the street into a "vibrant city neighbourhood".

The plans include giving the street a "gentle meander", wider pavements, spaces for seating and planting, and a 20mph speed limit.

But it said that even though Piccadilly was a wide road, it narrowed significantly on approach to the city centre, any bus route had to have a minimum width and the road was too narrow to create segregated cycle lanes in the space available.

It said this challenge was shared with cycling groups and potential ideas were welcomed. “However, due to the constrained space no practical solutions were possible.”

However, measures would improve Piccadilly for cyclists as part of a new cycle route from the south over a new bridge into Piccadilly. "Loading bays for deliveries and taxis will be placed in the pavement areas, removing potential obstructions from the road for cyclists,” it said.

“This will be achieved by removing on-street car parking and does not result in any reduction in road space for cyclists. The proposed speed limit of 20mph will also make it safer for cyclists.”

But Kate Ravilious, co-chair of York Cycle Campaign, claimed the council was "prioritising vehicles over people", saying: “If there is space for pavement cafes and commercial loading bays, then there is ample space for segregated cycle lanes.

“There are many other ways of designing this street which the council have chosen not to explore. One obvious option would be to make Piccadilly one-way inbound, looping vehicles out via Coppergate.

“I certainly don’t accept that the limp concessions that have been made will create a safe environment for cycling.

“The decision making that has occurred here will only serve to lock in more decline in cycling levels in York, and it makes a mockery of the fantastic new walk/cycle route that will bring people up to Piccadilly and then throw them under a bus.”

Andy Shrimpton, also of York Cycle Campaign, said: “Piccadilly is one of the widest streets in central York. There is ample space to incorporate first rate cycle infrastructure on both sides – at least from Tower Street to Merchantgate.”

Other cyclists have also slated the decision on Twitter. One tweeted: “This is absurdly pitiful. The road is huge,” while another said: “Utterly astounded at@CityofYork failure to design in safe, segregated cycle lane on Piccadilly, one of the widest roads in York.”

Andy Kerr, council head of regeneration programmes, said the challenges and dilemmas faced when designing regeneration which met the varied and sometimes conflicting ambitions of residents had been laid bare. He said the new layout struck a balance by prioritising pedestrians, cyclists, and buses, "along with all the other massive wins for active and sustainable travel".