A MAJOR family-owned car dealership with a branch in York is expanding.

DM Keith, which has a Seat and Skoda dealership in Wigginton Road, has bought the Ringways Motor Group.

The family owned firm now represents six brands in 13 showrooms across 10 sites in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The company continues to grow with franchised partners Škoda, Seat, Cupra, Honda and now with the addition of Ford and Kia to the extensive brand portfolio.

Dougal Keith, Managing Director of DM Keith said: “We are very excited to represent two new brands Ford & Kia, within our portfolio alongside our existing franchise partners.

"Ford being the UK number one top selling brand, with a market share of 33 per cent on commercial vehicles and Kia which is at the forefront of their electric vehicle rollout plan, means it is a great time to join brands who are evolving and futureproofing for the everchanging market.

"The acquisition of Ringways; a well-known and respected business in the Yorkshire area, enables us to continue to invest in our business for future and sustainable growth.

"We have a long-term desire to increase our portfolio and the addition of two fantastic brands is a huge step in the right direction."

The combined annual turnover of £250million will move the Leeds based business into the enviable top 60 position within the AM100 Motor groups within the UK. Previously placed at 91 (from 96) in 2020 this is a great achievement for Dougal and his brother, Angus Keith.

DM Keith currently employees 290 members of staff and will now increase this total to 445 employees.

NatWest provided funding support for the acquisition.

Adam Turvey, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “It’s an exciting time for D. M. Keith as they continue to build on their successful portfolio. The business has shown incredible resilience over the last year and the expansion demonstrates just how successful it has been despite challenging economic climate. We wish them every success for the future.”

A team from Yorkshire law firm Gordons, led by Partner Duncan Firman, advised D. M. Keith on the acquisition. Steven Millward led a team from Schofield Sweeney LLP (including Jessica Fielden and Alex Aitken) who advised the outgoing shareholder.

DM Keith Ltd has been established in Yorkshire for more than 55 years and has operated a Škoda dealership in Leeds since 1976. The acquisition of Westgate Motors in 2018 saw the business expand its geographic footprint into Lincolnshire.