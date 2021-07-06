A HEADTEACHER in York says that the Government’s action on easing Covid restrictions in schools has provided “renewed ambition”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced yesterday that some Covid restrictions within schools would be eased to benefit pupils and staff - stating that the changes will aim to “put children first”.

These include scrapping the bubbles system, which has caused “disruption” in schools. Instead, schools and colleges will use the NHS Test and Trace system. Staggered starts and finishes will also no longer be required.

Adam Cooper, head at Knavesmire Primary School in York, said the school is “excited” at the prospect of being about to offer the “full education provision” to pupils.

Mr Cooper said: “The burden of safety of our families, disruption to hard working parents, and the interruption to education of our pupils has rested heavily on us in schools. We really hope the lifting of restrictions in schools proves successful.

“The opportunity for staff to put everything, once again, into the educational futures of our pupils is a really positive end to the term. We’ll start the new academic year refreshed, and with renewed ambition.

“This isn’t a time for complacency. We still need to work hard to keep safe, be vigilant, and build on the sacrifices we’ve all made this last 18 months. We’ll be determined for school to remain a safe place.”

Young people “will be able to get back on with their education and lives” as a result of these measures, Mr Williamson went on to say.

However, York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who challenged Mr Williamson in the House of Commons, said she is “deeply concerned” at the Government’s action to ease restrictions in schools.

Ms Maskell said: “The Government’s plans are ill thought through, as they continue to fail to provide the evidence on which these measures are being introduced. I want children to be safe and in school, not having to isolate at home.”

The York MP challenged Mr Williamson on the Government’s plan, stating that with the removal of all bubbles, face coverings and social distancing, there will be a risk that we will see more sickness, and more young people having to isolate.

It was also announced yesterday by Health Secretary Sajid Javid that from August 16, people under the age of 18 will no longer need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.