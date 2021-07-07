A NEW business which is expanding within just a year is a contender for The Press small business of the year award.
Nunns Accounting Services is a family-run business, between Selby and York, with family values at its core.
In less than 12 months it has grown to a team of four employees and has launched a new online platform to help small businesses get access to the correct accounting services they require.
Nunns is currently renovating a building in Selby to continue its expansion and unlock the business' potential further over the coming years. This will allow the team to grow add further as required and continue to offer new services as opportunities arise.
As well as accounting services, the team is committed to becoming carbon positive and supports the planting of new trees for every new client and plants further trees for all clients they retain each month.
The Small Business award is sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors.
