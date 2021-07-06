YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased further - as more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by seven, taking it to 411.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains well above the UK national average rate, which stands at 244.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 96 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 14,499.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 236.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 186 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 34,105.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 17 taking it to 181.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 108 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 28,773 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,958,868.
