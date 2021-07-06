This is how North Yorkshire Police caught a gang of burglars who travelled from Teesside to target homes in Helmsley, Ryedale.

Officers spotted Colin Andrew Redshaw, 29, Paul James Donnelly, 35, and David Anthony Cave, 45, driving back towards their Middlesbrough homes on the A170 on October 24.

The trio set off at high speed when they saw the police along the road which is popular with tourists as well as local people.

At one point the burglars' Ford Fiesta rammed a police car that was trying to stop them.

Police deployed a stinger which deflated their tyres, but the trio continued to drive on with one front wheel on its metal rim as its tyre had been completely shredded.

As the video shows, they lost control at the sharp bend at the top of Sutton Bank.

Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting, told York Crown Court, police believed Donnelly had been the driver, but couldn't convince the CPS there was sufficient evidence to convince a jury so that the jurors would be sure.

In the video, two people get out of the car via the front passenger's door.

Donnelly and Redshaw admitted aggravated taking of a car without the owner's consent and will both serve a 12-month driving ban after they leave prison. Both will have to take an extended driving test before driving alone legally again.

The car had been stolen in a burglary a couple of days before the Helmsley raid.