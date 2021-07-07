A YORK primary school has raised over £200 in a sports day extravaganza - including a Euros themed football match.

St Lawrence's CE Primary held the week of fitness fun in line with National Sports Week, celebrating the value of PE and sport and the impact it has on our physical and mental health.

From in-house, competitive matches and running races to yoga and archery, staff planned a series of different activities that you might not take part in on a usual sports day.

Children also explored ways to stay active at home and in their daily life - and the benefits it holds.

But the finale event saw the whole school take on a challenge to beat cancer sooner with Race For Life.

While runners had to set off in staggered start times and the rain kept falling, all pupils stepped up and completed the full distance.

It raised £273.75 through generous donations from the school community.

Year 3 teacher Gareth Jones said: "Many pupils enjoyed the week and have asked for more of the same next year, which we will be delighted to offer.

"Staff worked hard to plan events throughout the week which were slightly different to the more traditional sports day.

"We have had such brilliant generosity from our community."

Meanwhile Mrs Grand-Sutton, teacher for Year 5, said: "Liam in my class ran for his grandad and did double the allocated distance.

"His grandad was really impressed but Liam said, 'Well you don't give up, Grandad, so neither could I.'"

1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

You can donate to the Just Giving page via https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/st-lawrences-ce-primary