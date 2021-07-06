A SCHOOL that was forced to close after an outbreak of Covid-19 looks set to reopen to some year groups.
As The press reported yesterday, the school was to shut to all 173 pupils at Barlby Bridge Primary School in Thomas Street in Selby following an outbreak of Covid-19 across several year groups.
But from tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7) the school is set to reopen to certain year groups.
Head teacher, Claire Hughes said: “We will be partially reopening tomorrow to certain year groups and will fully reopen on Monday when staffing will allow us to do so.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back and wish those who tested positive for the virus a speedy recovery.”
The school was closed to allow a thorough deep clean to take place and ensure that everyone who had tested positive and their close contacts would have ten full days of isolation.
The school has been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council throughout.
North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, Louise Wallace, said: “We would like to wish everyone who has tested positive for coronavirus a swift recovery and we will continue to support the school over the coming days.”
