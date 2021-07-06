A RESIDENT at a care home in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday recently with a special party with fellow residents, staff and her family.

Joan Brown, who lives at the Connaught Court home, enjoyed a celebration with fellow residents and staff, along with gifts, flowers, fizz and a card from the Queen.

She ordered her favourite meal, fish and chips, from the local chip shop for lunch before her two sons, Geoff and John visited.

Joan, who was born in Pocklington in 1921, said: "I can’t believe I’m still here, I’m amazed and annoyed. It’s just that I’ve been so busy all my life."

Joan has been active all her life. She is a member of Pocklington Bowls club, enjoys gardening, baking, cooking and loves her countryside life.

She worked as a billeting officer and was involved in the Government evacuation scheme in rehousing children and mothers in the Wolds around the market town, from bombed out cities such as Liverpool, Coventry and Hull.

Joan has many stories of children that she helped during the war and her memories are still vivid of those days.

Joan met her first husband to be, Sid Dixon, in the school playground at five years old. Two weeks after they were married, Sid was called up to the Royal Signal Corps and was away in North Africa and Italy for four years. Nine months later, Geoff was born, followed by John, soon after. Sadly Sid passed away when the boys were teenagers.

Joan went on to marry John Brown, the man who interviewed her for her billeting job. However, sadly four years later, Joan was widowed again.

She is now a great grandmother, with four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Fran Tagg, activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “Joan is a wonderful person and it was an honour to celebrate her 100th birthday at our home."

Joan moved into the care home four years ago, and is one of the six centenarians living at the home.