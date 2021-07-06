Don't think you can come into North Yorkshire and raid people's homes.

That's the message from North Yorkshire Police to criminals elsewhere in the UK as a Teesside gang is jailed for more than 10 years.

Colin Andrew Redshaw, 29, Paul James Donnelly, 35, and David Anthony Cave, 45, travelled from their Middlesbrough home to Helmsley where they dismantled stolen mountain bikes in full view of the bike owner's neighbour shortly before noon last October, York Crown Court heard.

Detective Constable David Adams, who led the North Yorkshire Police investigation, said: “The three men involved in this incident have rightly been given considerable custodial sentences.

“They now have time to reflect on their despicable actions and are facing the consequences for this brazen act of burglary of high-value property in broad daylight.

“It was motivated by greed to line their own pockets at the victim’s expense.”

DC Adams added: “The evidence in this case was overwhelming, and the three men had very little choice but to accept responsibility for what they had done and plead guilty.

“The North Yorkshire Police officers who were involved worked quickly and effectively to make sure the stolen vehicle and its occupants were safely stopped, and that the stolen mountain bikes were recovered and later returned to their rightful owner.

“I thank the victim in this case for their support and co-operation with the police investigation.

"I hope this result brings them some closure on an ordeal which no one should have to experience.

“Burglary is an awful crime and very often has a significant impact and long-lasting effect upon the victims.

“This case also sends out a very clear warning to cross-border criminals who intend to travel into North Yorkshire – you will be caught and held to account for your actions.”