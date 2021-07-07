A HISTORIC York hotel is set to be upgraded with plans for a new spa to be created in the basement.

The owners of The Grange Hotel in Clifton are planning to move the Ivy Brasserie restaurant from the basement to the ground floor, which means four guest bedrooms will be lost.

But new spa facilities would be installed in the vaulted basement.

There are also plans for a plant-covered canopy in the car park and changes to the reception and lounge area.

The hotel building dates back to around 1840, when it was known as Bootham Grange and was a pair of large semi-detached houses.

A statement says: “Bootham Grange was being used for social housing and was in a poor condition before it was purchased in 1988 by the previous owners who refurbished and converted the building to become one of the top hotels in York.

“In 1998 the laundrette that occupied the corner with Queen Anne’s Road was converted to provide an additional public room for the hotel with a bedroom suite on the first floor.”

Under the plans, five spa treatment rooms would be created in the basement.

The documents say: “In conclusion, the proposed scheme is thought to appropriately answer the need for improvement of the hotel accommodation and spa facilities while staying in keeping with the original fabric of a listed building and generating no disturbance whatsoever to the public space and neighbouring properties.”

Most of the buildings in Bootham date back to the early 19th century and the expansion of the city.

There are a few remaining 17th century buildings in the area – but most were destroyed as a result of the Siege of York in 1644 during the English Civil War, according to heritage experts.

They say nearby Ingram house, built in 1632, is one of those that survived as an almshouse.

The area was given a boost when the York to Scarborough railway line was built in 1845, running through the neighbourhood.

The Grange Hotel is a Grade II-listed building. The owners also plan to install a new sculptural sign at the front of the building.