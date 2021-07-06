A LOCAL housebuilder has handed a £1,000 donation to a charity in York that supports families’ individual needs through volunteered home-visiting hours.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East chose to donate the funds to Home-Start York after the charity was nominated by PA to Construction Director, Jo Crawford.
She said: "Home-Start York does a truly fantastic job in supporting families in our local community, which is why I nominated them."
The charity aims to recruit, train and supervise volunteers to visit families in the home to offer informal, friendly, and confidential support.
With the help of the Community Fund donation, Home-Start York will aim to re-establish the previously offered small supportive community groups for anxious and isolated parents, as they are currently being held virtually.
In order to help give children the best possible start in life, Home-Start supports parents as they grow in confidence to strengthen their relationships with their children.
The Community Fund initiative sees the housebuilder support the communities in which it builds by donating £1,000 of funding to an important local charity each month.
