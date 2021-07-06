Judge Simon Hickey's orders on a former shepherd whose dogs have worried sheep is the latest effort to try and protect farm animals from pets.
According to NFU Mutual the cost of dog attacks on sheep and other farm animals rose by more than 10 per cent in 2020 as more people got dogs during the pandemic and took them for walks in the countryside.
The organisation which insures three quarters of the country's farms say dogs caused injuries that cost farmers £1.3 million on top of the hurt and pain to the animals.
Its research showed that only 40 per cent of dog owners accept that their pet can harm or main animals and that only half admit that their dog doesn't come back to them when called.
Allowing a dog to worry farm animals is a criminal offence and the law allows farmers to shoot any dog if he or she believes it is endangering their livestock.
NFU Mutual's advice to all dog owners is:
Always keep dogs on the lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept
Be aware that even small lap dogs can attack and kill farm animals
Take special care to keep close control of dogs unused to farm animals
Report attacks by dogs and sightings of dogs roaming the countryside to local farmers or the police
Don’t let dogs loose in gardens adjoining livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack sheep grazing nearby.
