PEOPLE who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a positive case from August 16, the Health Secretary has said.

The newly-appointed Government minister Sajid Javid revealed the changes in a statement to the Commons - but warned "this pandemic is far from over".

Mr Javid said: “I understand that some people are cautious about their idea of easing restrictions, but we must balance the risks – the risks of a virus that has diminished but not defeated, against the risks of keeping these restrictions and the health, social and economic hardship that we know they bring.

“This pandemic is far from over and we will continue to proceed with caution.

“But we’re increasingly confident that our plan is working and that we can soon begin a new chapter based on the foundations of personal responsibility and common sense rather than the blunt instrument of rules and regulations.”

Mr Javid described plans for a so-called 'risk-based approach' which recognises the benefits of having both vaccines in terms of transmission and health effects.

He added: “So from 16 August when even more people will have the protection of both doses, and when modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who’s a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated.

“If someone gets their second dose just before or just after 16 August, they’ll need to wait two weeks, after which their second jab can take effect and give them these new freedoms.”

On under-18s, Mr Javid said: “So in line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.

“Instead they’ll be given advice about whether they should get tested, dependent on their age and will need to self-isolate only if they test positive.

“These measures will also come into force on August 16 ahead of the autumn school term.”