RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard against bogus roofers.
The warning comes after North Yorkshire Police say they have been made aware of three recent cases of suspected bogus roofers targeting the elderly and vulnerable in Harrogate, and another seven reported just over the border in Wetherby, Middlesbrough and Stockton.
An investigation has been launched and officers are also looking into whether the potential scams are linked to another six reported at the end of last year, of which four were in York and two across the border in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.
Police say, typically, in cases like these, a bogus tradesperson will ‘cold call’ a victim by turning up on their doorstep unannounced and offering to clean their guttering for a small sum.
However, the trickster will claim to the victim that they have found extensive damage to their roof requiring immediate attention.
They may even show the victim rotten wood and felt, convincing the victim that it has come from their roof.
In reality, the rotten wood and felt will have been brought in by the roofer as part of the deceit designed to con the victim into agreeing expensive and unnecessary roofing work that they don’t need.
Officers have issued the following advice to residents and ask that they also make their loved ones aware:
- Never allow cold callers to carry out work on your property. If you require repair work on your property, obtain three quotes from reputable tradesperson. By law, they must inform you of your right to cancel within 14 days and should not commence the work within the 14-day cancellation period.
- Do not allow yourself to be pressured into allowing work to be done by cold callers. If somebody turns up at your door unannounced, or is acting suspiciously, please do not hand over any money. Say you are not interested, lock the door, and call someone you trust.
- Look out for your loved ones and neighbours – especially anyone who is elderly, lives alone or is having any work carried out on their property that looks suspicious – fraudsters are persuasive, persistent and can often prey on the most vulnerable in our communities.
- If you believe that you or someone that know has been targeted by rogue tradespeople, please use the ‘Report it’ link on our website. You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12180015933 or North Yorkshire Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.