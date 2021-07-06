RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard against bogus roofers.

The warning comes after North Yorkshire Police say they have been made aware of three recent cases of suspected bogus roofers targeting the elderly and vulnerable in Harrogate, and another seven reported just over the border in Wetherby, Middlesbrough and Stockton.

An investigation has been launched and officers are also looking into whether the potential scams are linked to another six reported at the end of last year, of which four were in York and two across the border in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Police say, typically, in cases like these, a bogus tradesperson will ‘cold call’ a victim by turning up on their doorstep unannounced and offering to clean their guttering for a small sum.

However, the trickster will claim to the victim that they have found extensive damage to their roof requiring immediate attention.

They may even show the victim rotten wood and felt, convincing the victim that it has come from their roof.

In reality, the rotten wood and felt will have been brought in by the roofer as part of the deceit designed to con the victim into agreeing expensive and unnecessary roofing work that they don’t need.

Officers have issued the following advice to residents and ask that they also make their loved ones aware: