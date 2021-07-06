YEARS of efforts to make a former shepherd keep his dogs under control have ended with him being ordered to live in a nursing home.

Brian Iveson Liddle, 81, has previous convictions for allowing his dogs to worry sheep and has breached court orders in the past aimed at keeping his dogs under control.

He is now subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from keeping or handling sheep or other livestock.

He must also be supervised if he has dogs.

Judge Simon Hickey said: "The message this gives is important.

"Farmers must be able to raise their livestock, particularly sheep, without them being distressed, killed or maimed by a person like Mr Liddle letting their dogs out and worrying them (the sheep)."

The judge made the CBO last for the rest of Liddle’s life, and passed a 12-month community order with a residency condition.

Liddle has been living in a nursing home since he was discharged from hospital.

He had spent three days on the floor of his Nidderdale village home after he had fallen there at the end of December, his barrister Susannah Proctor said.

His mental health has deteriorated to the point where he cannot give his legal team instructions or stand trial, York Crown Court heard.

Before he became ill, Liddle admitted three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by having dogs in his vehicle without another adult supervising him.

He had denied other charges of breaching the order and an animal welfare offence.

The prosecution offered no evidence on the charges he denied.

Liddle was not present in court for health reasons.

He was a farmer and a shepherd until he retired and knew no life other than farming and keeping dogs.