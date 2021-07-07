JOHN and Joan Nelson are today celebrating their Platinum Wedding Anniversary. The couple, who live in Dodsworth Avenue, York, were wed at Wheldrake Church, near York, on July 7, 1951.
John, 92, spent the last 30 years of his working life as a postman in York, having had various jobs prior to that, including being a land-worker during the World War II.
Joan, 89, who is recovering from a hip operation, also had various jobs in shops, as well as working for Armstrongs, a car components company, in York.
Joan said: “I remember the wedding day and we had a nice time. We then went down to Folkestone for our honeymoon and stay over night in London.
“Besides being husband and wife, we are very good friends. We sit and talk thing over and there’s a little tolerance as well.”
The couple have two sons, Andrew, 60, who lives in Chippenham, Wilts, and Paul, 64, who lives in Spain as well as five grandchildren.
And they are hoping for a big family celebration in York, in September.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.