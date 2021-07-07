THE team at the York Teaching Hospital Charity were "overwhelmed" as they celebrated the NHS' 73rd birthday on Monday by taking part in the 'Big Tea' party.
With over 60 tea parties happening across the area, there were tea and cakes aplenty on offer as people raised money for the staff in the NHS - who have done so much in working to help everyone get through the pandemic.
Lucy Clegg, fundraising manager at York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: "We’ve been overwhelmed with the support show for the NHS Big Tea in this year like no-other and we’ve been delighted.
"From us all at York Teaching Hospital Charity, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.
"We can’t wait to find out how much has been raised."
Donations to the NHS came in across the country as people were given the chance to donate £5 through text.
Donations are making a "positive" difference at the York trust and every extra pound raised NHS 'Big Tea' will help them continue to make improvements.
