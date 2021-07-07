AN INTELLECTUAL property law firm in York has won global recognition as it mark its10th anniversary.

Secerna has been listed in the global legal directory, the IAM Patent 1000 which features the world’s leading patent professionals.

The 2021 IAM rankings follow exhaustive research to identify outstanding firms and individuals across multiple jurisdictions, considering factors such as depth of knowledge, market presence, and the level of work on which firms are typically instructed.

The IAM commentators noted: “The expertise at Secerna is very high and the quality of the drafting is first-rate. Its strength is its ability to take ideas from inventors, quickly grasp and understand the concept, and turn it into a patent application with cleverly structured language”

The Secerna partners, Jason Boakes and Charlotte Watkins are also highlighted for special recognition from IAM.

About Jason, they say: “Very astute and knowledgeable patent practitioner who takes great care to ensure the work he produces is well thought through and accurate, and who explains concepts easily and clearly. He is very sensitive to cost pressure and works efficiently to maximise value for his clients.”

On the work that Charlotte carried out, IAM wrote: “Goes above and beyond the call of duty for her clients, doing more for them than many other European practitioners. She becomes an essential part of their patent teams, puts in the effort to make herself indispensable, grasps the science easily, and is extremely knowledgeable about European practice and caselaw."

The Secerna team supports a worldwide client base of multi-national corporations, FTSE and NYSE listed companies, universities, spin-out companies, small businesses, and innovators.

Last month, the firm opened a new office in Dublin headed by former Accenture in-house counsel, Dermot Roche, to support continued growth across Europe, the USA, and the Far East.

Founder and partner Charlotte Watkins says, “Seeing the firm recognised in the IAM Patent 1000 is a significant achievement, and the announcement could not be better timed as we mark ten years in business and the recent opening of our new international office in Dublin. We are thrilled.”

Chairman Jason Boakes adds, “The global ranking is a boost for the team and well-deserved recognition of the excellent work they do to support our growing list of clients worldwide.”