A POPULAR York attraction has gone viral in a worldwide debate over its signage.
York Museum Gardens was put in the spotlight by 'Linguistics in the Wild', a Twitter account with one sole purpose: "Spotting neat linguistic phenomena in the news, on Twitter, etc., ruining jokes and wordplay".
The white sign - created by York Museums Trust - reads: "Please Do Not Cycle In The Gardens" with "You may injure a young child or elderly person" in red writing below.
It's the second time the sign was noticed by jokesters with Twitter user James Keegans, a PhD Student at the University of Hull, joking in 2018: "Interesting double standards at York Museum Gardens".
Interesting double standards at York Museum Gardens @TheNewsQuiz pic.twitter.com/ECMhQIGMCK— James Keegans (@Jimjam91) July 31, 2018
York Museums Trust responded at the time to say: "Hi James! Thanks for flagging this up. We'll change the wording on the sign."
But it appears the internet world is still not over this sign, reaching international fame in a matter of hours.
For the intellectuals of the world, Linguistics in the Wild said: "Deontic vs. epistemic readings of ‘may’."
One Twitter user said it was "a case for the disappearing #Might? #MayOrMight" while another said: "Words are important and so is the order and spacing".
Let's read some of the replies...
For those unsure about what "'road work ahead' energy" is, here's the online video created by former Vine video site star Drew Gooden:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.