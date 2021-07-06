A POPULAR York attraction has gone viral in a worldwide debate over its signage.

York Museum Gardens was put in the spotlight by 'Linguistics in the Wild', a Twitter account with one sole purpose: "Spotting neat linguistic phenomena in the news, on Twitter, etc., ruining jokes and wordplay".

The white sign - created by York Museums Trust - reads: "Please Do Not Cycle In The Gardens" with "You may injure a young child or elderly person" in red writing below.

It's the second time the sign was noticed by jokesters with Twitter user James Keegans, a PhD Student at the University of Hull, joking in 2018: "Interesting double standards at York Museum Gardens".

York Museums Trust responded at the time to say: "Hi James! Thanks for flagging this up. We'll change the wording on the sign."

But it appears the internet world is still not over this sign, reaching international fame in a matter of hours.

For the intellectuals of the world, Linguistics in the Wild said: "Deontic vs. epistemic readings of ‘may’."

One Twitter user said it was "a case for the disappearing #Might? #MayOrMight" while another said: "Words are important and so is the order and spacing".

Let's read some of the replies...

York Press:

York Press:

York Press:

York Press:

York Press:

For those unsure about what "'road work ahead' energy" is, here's the online video created by former Vine video site star Drew Gooden: