POLICE are searching for this woman after the theft of about £300-worth of cosmetics.
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a woman they need to speak to in connection with the incident that happened at about 11.05am on Wednesday, June 16 when the woman was inside the Boots shop in the Market Place in Thirsk.
Boots CCTV shows the woman picking up the items prior to leaving the premises without paying.
At 11:12am, Hambleton District Council CCTV shows the woman walking across the Market Place towards the Black Bull pub where she then gets into a maroon and dark grey two tone KIA 4×4 vehicle with the reg-number LD55 VFG before driving off at 11.18am.
The woman is described as white with bright blonde straight shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black jeans and a black top with a gold Adidas logo printed across the front and white trainer-type footwear.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognize the woman in the images as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Daren Rosamond. Or email Daren.Rosamond@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210140639 when passing on information.
