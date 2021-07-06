DRAGONS have been spotted in a maize crop in Ryedale.

The mythical creatures are highlights of this year's Great Ryedale Maze at Sherburn near Malton along with a big top and vintage funfair rides.

The attraction, formerly known as The Great Yorkshire Maze, opens on Wednesday, July 14 following its popular debut in 2020.

The Great Ryedale Maze promises a field full of fun with two mazes, funfair, football darts and live entertainment.

The largest and most complex maze is the Yorkshire Dragon Maze, taking inspiration from Ryedale's rich history, in particular the Viking carving of a dragon at Levisham church, known as the Ryedale Dragon.

For younger explorers there’s the two-acre Dragon Mini-Maze, with a simpler design and colourful dragons along the way.

The funfair has three new rides including the 1960s Octopus and 1950s Twister, for teenagers and parents looking for white-knuckle rides.

Adults and children alike can also enjoy a motorbike ride on the 1936 Speedway, a race around the Brooklands Dodgems from 1937 or a bird’s eye spin on the 1930s Chair-o-Plane.

Kids can climb aboard the oldest ride Hush Hush the Train dating from 1933, while Swing Boats and the third new ride Muffin the Mule will bring further fun.

The game stalls offer a chance to win a prize every time – visitors can have a go at the rifle range or basketball, then try to Hook-a-Duck and Flip-a-Frog.

Continuing the Euro 2020 vibe, there’s Football Darts - players can take aim at the giant velcro dartboard and show off their striking skills.

There will be picnic tables and benches socially-distanced around the fairground and inside the Big Top.

Organiser James Cundall said: “We are very excited to be bringing The Great Ryedale Maze back to the heart of North Yorkshire. Our Yorkshire Dragon maze will bring local history to life by using a design created by a Viking over 1000 years ago.

"The maze will tell the story of the Vikings in North Yorkshire, while the Mini-Maze will promote an environmental message about climate change and plastic recycling.”

”We are also delighted to have been granted planning permission from Ryedale District Council for the next five years, so The Great Ryedale Maze is set to become a regular summer attraction for our area.”

The Great Ryedale Maze will be open daily from July14 to September 5 2021, from 9.30am to 5.30pm with last admissions at 4.00pm.

Tickets are £10.95 for adults and £9.95 for children (aged 3-15, under 3s free), with concessions, family prices and discounted tickets for NHS staff.

Tickets include entry to the mazes plus two rides per person at the vintage funfair and access to big top entertainment. Some rides, stalls and football darts are £3 per person, with a prize every ti,e.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office on site or booked in advance through Ticketsource (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thegreatryedalemaze).

The Great Ryedale Maze is located just off the A64 in Sherburn, about 11 miles from Malton.