A TUTOR from a York university has been internationally recognised for her commitment and contribution to student learning after being awarded a fellowship.
Dr Sue Jones, the associate head of school for Biosciences at York St John University (YSJ), has been recognised by the Principal Fellowship Higher Education Academy - which is given to around 150 individuals each year and held by 1,400 people worldwide.
The accolade is given to those who are highly experienced and/or senior staff with wide-ranging academic strategic leadership responsibilities in connection with key aspects of teaching and supporting learning.
Sue achieved this through demonstrating her strategic impact and influence in relation to teaching and learning that extends beyond her own institution.
After receiving the fellowship, Dr Jones said: "I have a track record of successfully disseminating strategies to improve student retention, academic achievement, and enhance learning for diverse learner communities cross-institutionally and nationally for over ten years.
"Based on my sustained strategic leadership and positive influence that catalyses change, I was thrilled to achieve Principal Fellowship.”
Dr Jones has also previously been an institutional nominee for the National Teaching Fellow Scheme for the past three years.
In 2020, her "outstanding" positive impact was recognised by winning the national HE Bioscience Teacher of the Year award, based on a holistic programme design that transforms student outcomes.
Susan Orr, pro vice chancellor of learning and teaching at the university, said: "This recognition is a testament to the contribution Sue make to student and staff experience in her school, at YSJ and in the sector.
"This is great news for YSJ and well as great news for Sue personally."
York St John University has recently developed the applied Biosciences degree programmes and continues to work with local employers to extend its apprenticeship provision from its York and London campuses.
