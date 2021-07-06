CALLS have been made for any York residents not yet vaccinated to get jabbed as the final lifting of restrictions on July 19 looks set to go ahead.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, urged people to 'continue to demonstrate that collective spirit York has shown in our continued fight against COVID'.

Responding to the Prime Minister's statement on step 4 measures, he said: “The statement sets out the potential lifting of the restrictions we’ve lived with for the last year and a half.

“The fact we’re even in a position to talk about taking this next step is the result of the hard work, sacrifice and effort of our key workers, volunteers, residents and businesses. This includes everyone who has observed the rules, got their jabs, tested regularly and continues to follow hands, face, space.

“Whilst the move to step four of the roadmap won’t be announced until next week, even then the pandemic is far from over.

“As many will have seen, the number of positive cases in the city is continuing to increase, especially in the parts of communities who haven’t yet had a vaccine.

"If you haven’t already booked your vaccine appointment, it has never been easier to get one, so please visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine and keep an eye out for walk-in opportunities.

“This news will be cause for celebration and optimism for many, however, I’d like to urge all York residents to be considerate of the many people who will be anxious about a change to restrictions.

"Whenever we do see these last restrictions lifted, we must continue to be kind to each other and demonstrate that collective spirit York has shown in our continued fight against COVID.”