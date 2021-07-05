A YORK nightclub is set to reopen later this month and is looking to find 40 new recruits to help run it.

Kuda in Clifford Street has been closed since March last year, but the venue is set to reopen later this month under new owners REKOM UK - formerly Deltic Group, who operated the business before going in to administration.

As The Press reported back in March this year, York-based developers Grantside and North Star formed a joint venture to buy the Grade II listed building and started a search for an operator.

The 23,282 sq ft building was acquired from BAE Systems Pension Fund and also houses the York Dungeon which will reopen once Covid restrictions are lifted.

Dating from the late 1800s, the Grade II listed former Institute is a prominent feature on Clifford Street, with its external architecture and internal features a fine example of the the Victorian style.

Former Deltic CEO Peter Marks, has stayed on in his previous role and when the club reopens manager Henry Glennon, 29, will be overseeing the daily running of the business. It is Henry’s first general manager post having graduated earlier this year from REKOM’s apprenticeship scheme and he is now recruiting for the 40 new positions – both full and part-time – for when the club reopens once Government restrictions are lifted and a reopening date is set.

He is holding three Covid secure recruitment events at the venue on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week (July 7-9) between 6pm – 8pm.

He said: "I can't wait to see Kuda firing on all cylinders.

“We have vacancies across the board from cashiers to cleaners and from bar staff to hosts. We are offering jobs to those that were made redundant when Deltic went into administration, but we are also looking for enthusiastic, outgoing people to join our team.”

Henry’s story should offer inspiration for any would-be candidate. Having started his working life as a student in Bournemouth as a part-time promoter for Deltic’s club Cameo, he quickly caught the ‘nightclub’ bug.

“I was learning more at work, so ditched my degree course and worked my way up,” explained Henry.

On his career journey to York, Henry was previously deputy general manager at PRYZM Bristol and prior to that has spent time in Stevenage, Sheffield, Chelmsford and Watford.

“York is a great city that is crying out for a club of Kuda’s stature to return. We are keeping everything crossed that we can get the party started again later this month.”

The venue, formerly known as Gallery nightclub, rebranded as Kuda in 2012 following a £750,000 refit.