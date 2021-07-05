POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision involving a taxi and a pedestrian that occurred in York.
The incident happened in the junction of Scarcroft Road and Scott Street at around 4.40pm on Thursday (July 1) and involved a grey coloured taxi.
A female pedestrian, who came into contact with the taxi, was taken by ambulance to York Hospital with a serious head injury.
The stretch of road was closed for an hour while officers investigated the scene and local diversions were put in place by police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, they are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash camera footage of the incident.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Rowan. You can also email Mike.Rowan@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210151096.
