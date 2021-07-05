A SCHOOL looks set to be closed until further notice after an outbreak of Covid-19 across several year groups.
As The Press reported earlier today, a letter was sent home to parents yesterday (July 4) from the head teacher saying that the school was to shut to all 173 pupils today at Barlby Bridge Primary School in Thomas Street in Selby.
In a statement to The Press this afternoon, head teacher of Barlby Bridge Community Primary School, Claire Hughes, said: “We made the decision to close the school due after a number of positive coronavirus cases were confirmed among staff and pupils. This will allow a thorough deep cleaning of the school to take place and ensure that everyone who has tested positive and their close contacts will have ten full days of isolation.
“We are working closely with North Yorkshire County Council and will reopen when staffing levels allow us to safely reopen.
“We will temporarily switch to remote learning during this period and look forward to welcoming back children as soon as possible.”
North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, Louise Wallace, said: “In order to prioritise the quality of education, as well as the health and wellbeing of staff and students, Barlby Bridge Community Primary School was today temporarily closed and has moved to remote learning.
“We would like to wish everyone who has tested positive for coronavirus a swift recovery and we will continue to support the school over the coming days.”
