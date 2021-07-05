THE principal of a York college at the centre of a bitter row over its sale of a campus in Cumbria has spoken of his delight after a farm on it was bought by an educational charity.
Askham Bryan College has agreed to sell Low Beckside Farm, part of the Newton Rigg campus in Penrith, which it is closing this month, to land-based educational charity The Ernest Cook Trust.
The trust says it has committed to maintaining the farm in Mungrisdale as a crucial learning resource for the region, after there was local concern at its potential loss to the children and young people of Cumbria, and its future now looked secure.
Tim Whitaker, CEO and Principal of Askham Bryan College,said: “We are delighted that The Ernest Cook Trust has come forward to protect this valuable local resource.
"Low Beckside has provided practical training opportunities to so many young people over the years and its contribution to the future of upland farming now looks set to continue."
The college's sale of Newton Rigg has been branded in the House of Lords as a 'betrayal,' amid allegations of asset stripping by the 'predator college,' but Mr Whitaker has hit back, saying the claims were "false and misleading."
