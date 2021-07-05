YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has now passed the 400 mark - as further cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 21, taking it to 404.5 cases per 100,000 population. This is well above the UK national average rate, which stands at 229.9 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 126 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 14,403.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 16, taking it to 224.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 248 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 33,819.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 17 to 164.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 111 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 27,334 take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,930,534.
