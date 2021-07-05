THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals is still failing to soar in response to the huge recent increases in the number of coronavirus cases.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had nine confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, one of whom was in intensive car, with 2,199 such patients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
That compares with eight Covid inpatients on Friday, when one was also in intensive care and when 2,198 such patients had been discharged.
When cases were last soaring so high in York, back in January, the number of patients in hospital was also growing fast, reaching a peak of 242 on January 26.
The much slower increase in hospitalisations this time is down to the protection given to most older, more vulnerable patients by full vaccination.
It is this pattern across the country, coupled with a slower increase in deaths, which is encouraging the Government to relax remaining Covid restrictions.
