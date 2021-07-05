A DOG who was beaten with a colander and left bleeding by his former owners while they bragged about what they'd done down the pub.

The RSPCA say Terrier cross Max was plucked to safety by the charity's animal rescuers and police when he was discovered with severe injuries at his former home in Harrogate.

RSPCA inspectors were called to help the little white terrier after one of his owners was overheard bragging in the pub that the little dog had been beaten and there was 'blood everywhere'.

Vets later found burns and wounds on Max's little body which suggested he had been beaten with the colander. He was taken into RSPCA care and after treating his injuries staff worked with Max to rebuild his shattered confidence and give him the veterinary care and kindness that he desperately needed and deserved.

Max's life could not be further away from the terror of his former home as he is showered with love and kindness from his new owner James Taylor.

James fell in love with the little dog when they saw his profile at RSPCA York Animal Home last year and took him home during lockdown last summer.

James described how proud he is of his little dog that has made such a huge recovery and gained so much of his confidence back following his ordeal.

James said: "I cannot believe how he has bounced back again. He is such a joy to be around.

"We haven't been able to take him to many places because of lockdown but we did take him to a pub garden for the first time not long ago and he was just wonderful. He took it all in his stride and seemed to really enjoy himself.

"He is a wonderful companion to our other dog Amy and he has really helped her come out of her shell again after our last dog sadly died.

"I will always be so grateful to the RSPCA for saving Max and rescuing him from an awful situation. While he still has some issues caused by his injuries he is such a happy little dog. So well behaved and full of love, he is a wonderful companion. The staff and volunteers at York Animal Home really have worked wonders with him - and if I hadn't been told about what happened to him previously I'm not sure I would've guessed."

He described how Max now enjoys his days playing with toys, having snuggles on the sofa and taking lovely long walks in the countryside.

James said: "Looking at Max now you would not know the trauma he has been through. He really has bounced back, he is such a resilient and chirpy little dog. The cheekiest and most loving character you could meet.

The RSPCA has launched a campaign to 'Cancel Out Cruelty' as figures show that the animal welfare charity has received almost 100,000 reports of intentional harm to an animal over the last five years.

July is the RSPCA's busiest month for investigating cruelty cases like Max's and the charity is bracing itself for another busy summer saving animals from harm as the number of calls increases across the summer period.

Click here to donate to the Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.