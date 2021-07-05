A FOUNDATION set up in memory of a successful York entrepreneur has raised more than £20,000 in its launch event.

The Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation (CDLF) honours the life and charity work of the 36-year-old businessman, who sadly died after a long battle with mental health last year.

Now Charlie, who was a dedicated advocate for many local charities and sat on The York Round Table, and his legacy lives on through CDLF.

Set up by his family and friends this Spring, it launched with a 'Mile a Life' event - encouraging fundraisers to reach 5,691 miles for every life lost to suicide in 2019.

Funds will support mental health charity York Mind and youth homelessness prevention charity SASH.

In an outpouring of support from the public, 205 people ran a collective 13,782 miles between May 23 and June 23 while a whopping £20,576.23 was raised.

The final day of the month-long challenge saw 96 people walk from York to Charlie’s memorial bench at Bishopthorpe Crematorium.

Tim Brown, Charlie's friend and member of the CDLF team, said: “The challenge was to complete the miles and this could be done in many ways whether walking, running, golfing or cycling and it was great to see people get creative.

“As a foundation, it was always on our minds to promote the importance of physical activity on mental health and we were keen for people to take time to think about the individual lives.

"But none of us expected the response we received with messages and videos from those taking part remarking on how much of an impact the activity had on improving their own mental wellbeing. It’s just been incredible.”