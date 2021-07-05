NO further deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 594.

The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.

There have been no more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further one person who tested positive for coronavirus has died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 87,497.

The death was recorded on July 2.

The family has been informed.