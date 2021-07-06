AROUND half of people aged 18-29 in York and North Yorkshire have had their first Covid jab.
York mass vaccination centre organiser Professor Mike Holmes says that taking pop-up clinics to areas where young people tend to live, such as Hull Road, Fishergate and Guildhall wards in York, will increase uptake rates even further.
“These areas have nearly 15,000 young people living there, which is a huge percentage of their total York population,” he says in his weekly column for The Press.
“The NHS only opened up the vaccination programme to this group on June 18 – just over two weeks ago – so it’s early days.”
He says he is confident there will be a positive increase in take up in these areas.
Prof Holmes also says there will be discussions with York’s health, care and voluntary community in York to agree how to deliver Covid booster vaccines to the most vulnerable from September, alongside the annual flu jab programme.
