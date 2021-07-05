HUNDREDS of walkers are set to take part in a 10k memory walk at Castle Howard this autumn to unite against dementia and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
The walk will take place at the stately home near Malton from 10am on October 3.
The charity says that more than a year since the pandemic began, people with dementia are still bearing the brunt of coronavirus, and demand for its services is still increasing.
"Memory Walk will bring together people who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to walk to remember a loved one, and people looking for a fun-filled activity to raise money for charity," said a spokesperson.
"Supporters can also opt to walk on their own, or with loved ones, on the paths, pavements, parks or pebbles in a location of their choosing throughout September.
"By marching out in support of the charity, walkers will raise crucial funds to help it reach more people through its vital services, like the Dementia Connect support line, which have been used more than five million times since March 2020."
*Sign up for the walk at alzheimers.org.uk/memorywalk.
