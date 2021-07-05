POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a collision at a roundabout in Filey - which left the occupants of one of the vehicles with serious injuries.
The incident happened at the roundabout in Station Avenue and Station Approach at around 4.30pm on Friday (July 2). It involved a blue Honda HR-V, that was travelling from the A139, and a red Ford Fiesta, that was approaching from Station Avenue towards the roundabout.
As a result of the collision, the occupants of the Honda were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision.
They would also like anyone with dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.
If you have any information please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email Emily.Myers@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Please quote reference number 12210151785 when passing on any information.
