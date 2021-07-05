A SCHOOL has shut to pupils after an outbreak of Covid-19 across several year groups.

A letter was sent home to parents yesterday (July 4) from the head teacher saying that the school was to shut to all 173 pupils today at Barlby Bridge Primary School in Barlby near Selby.

Head Claire Hughes said: "We have been advised of several confirmed cases of Covid-19 in school which affects multiple year groups. We are also still waiting to hear back from other pupils who have symptoms and have been for tests. I have therefore made the difficult decision to close the school on Monday (July 5) to all children.

"This is to allow time for a thorough deep clean and to await further response from Public Health who are helping the school to respond to the situation. We have no concern at present that the children in classes not asked to isolate are at risk. However, it is important the school is now cleaned to ensure it is safe for all children to return.

"I also need to ensure we have enough staff available to safely open the remaining bubbles for the rest of the week."

Mrs Hughes said that a decision about whether she can safely open to some classes tomorrow is expected to be made later today and we will update this article when we hear back from North Yorkshire County Council.