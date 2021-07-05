POLICE have re-issued an appeal to find a wanted Selby man - who they believe could be in Hull.

James Thomas, or Sam Smith or Jibber as he is also known as, is wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at York Crown Court in 2019, after being found guilty of assault.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him ever since.

The force’s appeal to find him earlier this year appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live in March 2021, and information was received that he may be in Hull. He also has links to Selby.

Thomas, 29, knows he is wanted and has been actively evading police since he failed to appear at court.

Officers are re-issuing their appeal to anyone who has seen him or has worked with him or who knows where he is to come forward with information.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thomas is white, around 5 ft 9 tall, of slim build with brown hair and blues eyes. He has several distinctive tattoos including a tattoo to the front of his neck, a Joker mouth and nose tattoo on his left hand, a Batman versus Superman tattoo on his left leg, and a pair of wings on his back."

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190153359.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.