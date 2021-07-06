IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.

Pictured above, playing in the John Smith’s Ladies League, Jubilee's 2002 team.

Back, from left: Sylvia Keenan, Margaret Schofield, Jeanette Whittaker, Maureen Cahill. Front: Angie Lancaster, Brenda Dave and Heather Bulmer.

BRITANNIA A 2002: Back, from left: Rachel Potter, Maggie Jenkinson, Sally Swales. Front: Betty Smith, Kate Williams, Chris Swales.

SHEPHERD A 2002: Back, from left: Rod Thompson, Kevin Walton, Dave Gibbons, Mick Jones. Front: Barry Davidson, Owen Legg, Mick Willesden.

SUN INN 2001: Back, from left: Bill Hopcutt, Mick Reagan, Chris Thompson, Tony Cooper, Roy Parkinson. Front: Tony Gregory, Ian Cryle, Doug Sutcliffe.

TRAFALGAR BAY 2002: Back, from left: Ken Wallace, Paul Keers, Kelvin Frankel, Richard Stevenson. Centre: Mick Lee, Rich Plummer, Bob Lee. Front: John Lee, Colin Rowntree, Ron Simpson.

