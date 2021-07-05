RESIDENTS will need to display a pass to be able to access household waste recycling sites from later in the year.

This Autumn changes will be brought in meaning that from October 1, all cars entering an East Riding Household Waste Recycling Site will need to display a resident’s pass - proving residence in the East Riding - to gain entry to the sites which include those in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Beverley.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council say that every household in the area will get their household’s pass in the post by August 16 advising of changes to waste collection dates. The passes are provided free of charge, and can be used for any of the ten East Riding HWRS.

If a pass is not displayed within a vehicle, a site attendant will query whether you are an East Riding resident and whether you have a pass. As an alternative, a valid driving licence or utility bill will be requested to prove your East Riding address. Non-East Riding residents will be turned away.

The council say that passes are being introduced to ensure that East Riding HWRS are only used by East Riding residents, which should also help reduce queueing at some sites.

Residents are being warned howvere that passes will not be replaced through loss or damage. If residents do misplace their pass they can use an up-to-date driving licence or utility bill displaying an East Riding address instead. All passes will be renewed just before the expiry date of December 2022.

The resident’s pass only allows access for residents in a car. If you wish to take a van or trailer over 6ft x 4ft on site, residents will still need to apply for tip permits online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/hwrs-permits

As is currently the case, residents will not be asked to show their new pass or provide evidence of an East Riding address at the Re-use shop at Humberfield.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The introduction of these resident’s passes will ensure that East Riding residents are getting full use of the waste and recycling facilities available to them. Residents in the East Riding do a fantastic job with their recycling which is there for everyone to see when the recycling league tables are released each year. I would encourage all residents to keep an eye out for their passes through the post during the months of July and August in preparation for this change at the beginning of October.”