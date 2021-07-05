Just three games remain in theis summer's Euro 2020 tournament with all three games to take place at Wembley Stadium in London this week.

On Saturday the Three Lions secured their spot spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 4-0 win against Ukraine.

With England once again reaching the final four of a major international tournament, appetite for tickets is higher than ever.

While all matches will be shown on either BBC or ITV, dedicated fans will want to get their hands on a ticket to see Kane lead his men onto home grounds.

So, where do you buy tickets for the semi-finals and finals, and how much do they cost? This is what you need to know.

How much is a Euros 2020 semi-finals ticket?

A semi-finals ticket, either for Tuesday’s Italy v Spain or England v Denmark, will set you back at least 195 euros (£167), with the price increasing up to 595 euros (£510.90).

However, fans who do not have tickets will not need to watch from home as tickets for Wednesday’s match have now sold out.

Tickets were prioritised for those who had originally bought tickets back in 2019 and had not received a refund, second priority went to those who had applied for tickets in 2019 but were unsuccessful in obtaining tickets.

Hospitality packages are still available, ranging from 5,200 euros (£4,464), and 7,300 euros (£6,266) per person.

Packages can be bought on the UEFA website.

UEFA advises that everyone buys tickets from its official site, to avoid hiked prices and scams.

How much are Euro 2020 finals tickets?

The two teams who will battle it out at Wembley on Sunday 11 June at the Euro 2020 finals is not yet known.

The potential clashes are: England v Spain, England v Italy, Denmark v Spain or Denmark v Italy.

Regardless of the teams, it is expected to be a stunning display of professional football.

The game will see upwards of 60,000 people congregate at Wembley Stadium, the biggest crowd since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Tickets for the game will start from 295 euros (around £250) and increase up to 595 (£511) and 945 euros (£811), depending on where you are seated.

Hospitality packages for the coveted final are priced at 5,900 euros (£5,067).

The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, but they are working with Uefa to “finalise the total allocation and secure more tickets”.

The 8,438 members who were successful for tickets in the original 2019 application process, and did not choose to return them, will be given access to the sale on Sunday.

The remaining tickets will be sold on Monday with the nearly 6,000 members who either were successful in the 2019 application but requested a refund, or those who were unsuccessful in the ballot.