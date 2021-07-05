Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference today (July 5) where he is expected to announce stage four of the government’s road map out of lockdown will go head.

The Prime Minister will address the nation two weeks ahead of the delayed date of July 19 when all coronavirus lockdown restrictions and measures will end.

The press conference will reportedly take place at 5pm and will air on BBC One and all major news channels such as Sky New and YouTube. It will also be streamed directly on Twitter.

Cabinet ministers on Sunday appeared to prepare the ground for an easing of measures, with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick telling the BBC the Government could “roll back” restrictions due to the impact vaccines are having on reducing serious illness from Covid-19.

Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

Here is what the Prime Minister is likely to say.

‘Freedom Day’

The easing of lockdown restrictions on July 19, dubbed Freedom Day, is expected to be confirmed when Mr Johnson addresses the nation.

He will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet that he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19 mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in – meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also reportedly be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.

“Learn to live with the virus”





The Prime Minister is expected to say: “Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map.

“Today we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach Step 4.

“But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

“As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives.”

Care home update and vaccination update

Officials said the Prime Minister will provide an update on care home visits, while also pushing those who have not done so to take up the offer of a vaccine, with 86% of people in the UK having received at least one dose so far.

Coronavirus update

The Prime Minister will no doubt provide an update on coronavirus cases ahead of the proposed easing of restrictions in two weeks.

The latest Government figures show that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been an additional 24,248 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK – up 66% in the past week.

However, a further 15 people were recorded to have died within 28 days of testing positive, official figures stated on Sunday, in a indication that vaccines are guarding against coronavirus-related deaths, with mortality down 1.6% in the past seven days.