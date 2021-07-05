FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help pump out flooded homes last night (July 4).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at around 5pm to flooded properties in York.
Crews from York responded to reports of flooding inside a home and crews used a light portable pump to divert the water away from the property.
Meanwhile at 5.30pm crews from Easingwold responded to reports of flooding on a residential street in the town affecting a number of properties nearby. The crews assisted residents using a light portable pump to divert the water away.
