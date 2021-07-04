DANCERS finally had the chance to show off their skills at a red carpet film premiere after coronavirus delayed their show four times.

For more than a year, members of Lesley Hill's Attitude Dance Club in Copmanthorpe have had to rehearse on their own in their homes, on Zoom or outside in groups of no more that six.

But now they have finally shown their families and friends their artistry, musicality and ability.

Professional filmmakers Reel Recording Studios of Elvington filmed them in groups and the results were combined into a single film.

Cineworld at Monks Cross rolled out the red carpet for the dancers and their families and all three showings on the big screen were sold out.

"It was a celebration that dance can survive even a pandemic," said Lesley's husband Martin.

"It was a really wonderful experience. It was beyond what we expected. It was incredible."

The film included references to the pandemic and clips of how the dancers had managed to continue rehearsals.

The youngest member of the club is three years old. The majority are school children, and some are adults.

Some are in Year 11 and were unable to attend the traditional school prom this year.

But they had the chance to wear their big dresses and their evening suits as they walked up the red carpet.

The show had originally been scheduled for last June at the Grand Opera House. Coronavirus stopped that.

It was rescheduled for the autumn and then, when that was not possible, for March this year.

Again coronavirus restrictions prevented it going ahead and the final postponement came in June.

Now the dancers have finally achieved what every dancer aims at - performing in public.